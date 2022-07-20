Brighton are considering making a move for Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares, as a possible replacement for Marc Cucurella.

Tavares has endured a difficult time at Arsenal since joining the club, spending the majority of his time as a backup to Kieran Tierney. When Tierney has been injured, Mikel Arteta has sometimes utilised Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka in this role, rather than Tavares.

A move away from the club is probably for the best, but due to his age, a loan move might be more suited to help his development.

Now, according to O Jogo, Brighton are showing an interest in Tavares, with Manchester City plotting a move for Cucurella.

Tavares has shown excellent ability going forward, but his defensive attributes often let him down.

With Brighton often deploying a formation with wing-backs, Tavares may be more suited to this role.

Playing in a back five will allow Tavares to spend more time going forward than defending, which could allow him to flourish under Graham Potter.

Tavares is still only 22, so there’s still hope he could develop into a starting left-back for Arsenal, so Arteta may lean towards allowing him to leave on loan.