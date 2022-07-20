Cesar Azpilicueta was omitted from Chelsea’s matchday squad against Charlotte FC amid interest from Barcelona.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have agreed terms with Chelsea defender Azpilicueta over a potential move this summer. If a deal is completed, he will link up with former teammate Andreas Christensen, joined Barcelona this month.

The Spanish international has been a loyal servant to Chelsea over the years, but he could be on his way out the door.

More fuel has been added to rumours of him leaving the club this summer, after he was left out of Chelsea’s squad to face Charlotte in the early hours of Thursday morning, as seen in the tweet below.

Azpilicueta may be carrying an injury, but the club are yet to confirm the reason for his omission.

The veteran defender featured in Chelsea’s latest game against Club America, and with friendly games allowing an unlimited amount of substitutes, it’s strange to see Azpilicueta not in the squad.

A move to Barcelona could be edging closer for the Chelsea defender, and there’s no doubt he will be missed by the fans at Stamford Bridge if he does eventually depart.