“Chelsea are closing in” – Blues transfer target skips training, €60m fee expected to be agreed today

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Jules Kounde, with Sevilla tipped to accept around €60million for the French centre-back.

A deal could be agreed today, with Kounde already missing Sevilla training as it looks like he’s increasingly likely to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

This is according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, who says Barcelona have also been told they should hurry up and respond to Chelsea’s interest if they want to stay in the running for this deal.

Kounde did not train today and Sevilla firmly believe his move is imminent. Told that ideally they don’t want him travelling to Portugal and club are planning already for his exit. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 20, 2022

Thomas Tuchel was dealt the blow of losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, so it’s vital to bring in a talent like Kounde to make up for that.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined CFC from Napoli, but one imagines the club could do with one or two more options in that department as well.

Kounde has shone in his time in La Liga and could also have been a fine addition for Barca, though they increasingly seem to be out of the race.