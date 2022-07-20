“Chelsea are closing in” – Blues transfer target skips training, €60m fee expected to be agreed today

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Jules Kounde, with Sevilla tipped to accept around €60million for the French centre-back.

A deal could be agreed today, with Kounde already missing Sevilla training as it looks like he’s increasingly likely to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

This is according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, who says Barcelona have also been told they should hurry up and respond to Chelsea’s interest if they want to stay in the running for this deal.

See Jacobs’ thread below for the latest details on this long-running saga, which sounds promising from a Chelsea perspective…

Thomas Tuchel was dealt the blow of losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, so it’s vital to bring in a talent like Kounde to make up for that.

MORE: Could Chelsea be set to HIJACK one of their rivals’ major deals?

More Stories / Latest News
Antonio Conte confirms he did not decide to sign £13m defender
Manchester United not ruling out signing £69m winger
(Video) Lionel Messi drills PSG into pre-season friendly lead

Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined CFC from Napoli, but one imagines the club could do with one or two more options in that department as well.

Kounde has shone in his time in La Liga and could also have been a fine addition for Barca, though they increasingly seem to be out of the race.

More Stories Jules Kounde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.