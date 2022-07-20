Man Utd legend fires warning to summer signing but backs him to link up well with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has fired a warning to summer signing Christian Eriksen about the unique pressure of playing at Old Trafford.

The Denmark international recently moved to Man Utd on a free transfer from Brentford, and fans will no doubt be excited to see this world class playmaker in action for Erik ten Hag’s new-look side.

Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have also joined the Red Devils this summer, with Ten Hag looking to put his own stamp on this struggling squad.

Eriksen is the biggest name and most experienced player to come in so far, however, and his fellow countryman Schmeichel believes he could have what it takes to be a superstar for United.

Still, the former goalkeeper also knows a thing or two about the high expectations at United, so he has offered a word of caution to Eriksen about how different it might be from what he’s experience elsewhere.

“Christian Eriksen is a class player, and we need them at United. It’s great to get a Dane to the club. That makes it more interesting for me,” Schmeichel told Tipsbladet.

“He must see it as a great opportunity to make an impression on football. It is a big club that needs to be turned around, and if Christian Eriksen can take part in it, it will be a huge thing.

“Christian Eriksen does not expect greater pressure than other new players. But you do not know what the pressure is at Manchester United until you have tried it.

“The expectation is that you win every time. You have to do your best in every single match. The fans are patient but have a limit and when it is reached it creates a pressure.

“The pressure is higher when you are not winning at United than it is elsewhere. You have to learn to live with the huge pressure that is on your performance. I have seen several talented footballers come to United without being able to cope with the pressure.

“But Eriksen should not worry. He has the mental balance he needs. He has already won the most difficult battle in life. I have no doubt that he will be a success. The fans already love him.”

Will Eriksen get to link up with Ronaldo at United?

Schmeichel added that he could see Eriksen linking up well with Cristiano Ronaldo if the Portugal international is still at the club this season.

“He must create goals. That’s what he can do. Eriksen has a unique way of watching the football game,” he added.

“He can deliver passes the defence cannot handle. In addition, he must be able to hold on to the ball on the final third, because that was a big problem for United last season.

“His qualities are seriously expressed when he has good players around him. Therefore, I think it would be nice to see him play with Cristiano Ronaldo. There you can talk about two well-developed football brains.

“There are many questions to which we lack answers. Is Ronaldo playing? Is Frenkie de Jong coming? I think it is difficult to predict the team right now, but no matter what, Christian Eriksen gets the chance from the start in many matches. There he must prove himself like everyone else.

“It’s a great feeling to pull a United jersey over your head. He is chosen to represent the dreams of many people. I hope he will enjoy it. He’s good enough and he can handle it. Christian Eriksen will probably become a superstar at United if he delivers what he can.”