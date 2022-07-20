Video: Crystal Palace and West Ham in talks to sign relegated star

Crystal Palace and West Ham are in talks to sign Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

Burnley, unfortunately, suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, and inevitably, some of their players will be leaving the club.

Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, and Wout Weghorst have already departed, and McNeil could be next out the door.

According to Sky Sports, in the video below, Crystal Palace and West Ham are in talks to sign the Burnley winger.

McNeil could offer a useful homegrown option to both Palace and West Ham, and at just 22 years old, he’s yet to reach his full potential.

