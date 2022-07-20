Manchester United show strong interest in potential free transfer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the free agent and former Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

According to French outlet Media Foot Marseille, the Red Devils have joined Inter Milan in pursuing the French centre-back, with the club said to be ‘very interested’ in his signature.

The 23-year-old endured a turbulent career in Germany after obtaining multiple injuries, leading him to only appear in 15 Bundesliga games last season.

As a result, Dortmund declined to offer the youngster a contract extension after it expired in June this year.

The Frenchman joined the German side from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and had become the backbone of Dortmund’s defence before his injury setbacks during the 2021/22 campaign.

Manchester United look to rebuild their squad this season and have already completed the signings of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is known for his ability to develop elite footballers, and Zagadou has that potential.

However, United have already made a centre-back signing this summer, but that’s not to say they wouldn’t be interested in another.

The newest addition to the United squad, Martinez, is also capable of playing as a defensive midfielder – a position that the Red Devils also lack.