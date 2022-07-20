Eddie Howe confirms he has told Newcastle man he can leave the club

Dwight Gayle is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle United.

The former Crystal Palace striker has been instructed to train away from the Magpies’ first team, and was not included on the club’s list of players to go on tour in Austria.

However, although the striker is very unlikely to play a part in Eddie Howe’s plans next season, he still has two years left on his deal, and that is causing the Toon’s hierarchy some headaches.

Speaking openly about the 32-year-old’s situation, Howe confirmed that he has advised the striker to leave St James’ Park.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with Dwight,” Howe told reporters this week.

“At the end of last season, we had a good conversation and made him aware of the situation, for his own benefit, so he could take his career into its next phase. I was very honest with him.

“I said from day one, I had a great relationship with him, and I love working with him. He was brilliant for the team last year and because of all those things, he deserved the utmost respect and honesty from me about the how the future lay for him.

“I wanted to give him the best chance to find his next home. I really hope he goes on and has a great season next year, and I wish him nothing but success.”

Since joining the Geordies from Crystal Palace back in 2016, Gayle has gone on to feature in 112 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 45 goals along the way.