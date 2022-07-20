English club announce 27-year-old striker will be joining Love Island

National League club Halifax Town have announced one of their players will be entering the Love Island villa this summer.

Every year when the Love Island cast is announced, it’s often filled with social media stars, models, and sometimes the odd part-time footballer.

Due to the show running during pre-season, players will have to leave their clubs to join the Love Island villa, and another football has done just that.

Halifax Town, currently playing in the National League, have announced that their player, Jamie Allen, has joined the Love Island villa for the final stage of the show, as seen in the tweet below.

Halifax don’t seem awfully pleased by the prospect of losing one of their players, having ended the tweet with “The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

The football season is only a few weeks away, so leaving his club for Love Island wouldn’t have gone down well with Halifax.

Clearly, Allen is looking to pursue a career in the TV world, with many of the former contestants now working in the media world following the end of the show.

