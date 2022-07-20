Revealed: The extent of Chelsea and Tottenham’s interest in Bremer before Juventus transfer

Despite plenty of transfer rumours linking Gleison Bremer with Premier League clubs prior to his move from Torino to Juventus this summer, the player’s desire was to remain in Serie A.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, with the reporter revealing that Chelsea showed some interest in him, but nothing concrete, while Tottenham never made any offers for the Brazilian.

Bremer has had a fine career in Italian football and looks like he should be a superb signing for Juve, but Romano has played down talk that there were ever a host of English clubs queuing up to sign the 25-year-old.

“Gleison Bremer is set to join Juventus from Torino. This looks like a fine signing for Juve, who needed to strengthen in defence after selling Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich. Bremer has been the subject of Premier League speculation before, so I thought I’d set the record straight,” Romano explained.

“The only Premier League club that had taken information on Bremer was Chelsea – but they never negotiated on the price because the player’s preference was to stay in Italy.

“Tottenham have never made any offers, and I’m not aware of firm interest from any other English clubs. Bayern had thought about Bremer before understanding that there were chances for the priority target Matthijs de Ligt.”

Chelsea could have done with a signing like Bremer in defence, but have instead signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, while Romano adds that Jules Kounde is also on their agenda.

Tottenham, meanwhile, look pretty solid in defence after the recent signings of Cristian Romero and Clement Lenglet.