French PSG star offered to Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United

Everton FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Paris-Saint Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa has reportedly been offered to Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United.

That’s according to multiple reports in the French press, which claim the experienced defender is set to depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

Having been with the Ligue 1 giants since 2015, Kurzawa, now at the age of 29, is set for a new challenge and could find that his next destination is in the English Premier League.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano believes €65m Chelsea transfer target is underrated and would be asset for Blues

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City set to “open official talks” over top Guardiola transfer target
Jesse Lingard to West Ham in doubt as midfielder enters talks with new club
“One of the best around” – Former Arsenal star names the surprise signing he’d make “straight away”

Believed to have been offered to both Leeds United and Everton, it will come down to which club is most serious about bringing in the France international.

Everton are still facing some uncertainties, particularly when it comes to their owners, Leeds, on the other hand, are stable but does need a new full-back after Junior Firpo picked up a long-term injury during a pre-season game.

More Stories Layvin Kurzawa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.