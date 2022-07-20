French PSG star offered to Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United

Paris-Saint Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa has reportedly been offered to Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United.

That’s according to multiple reports in the French press, which claim the experienced defender is set to depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

Having been with the Ligue 1 giants since 2015, Kurzawa, now at the age of 29, is set for a new challenge and could find that his next destination is in the English Premier League.

Believed to have been offered to both Leeds United and Everton, it will come down to which club is most serious about bringing in the France international.

Everton are still facing some uncertainties, particularly when it comes to their owners, Leeds, on the other hand, are stable but does need a new full-back after Junior Firpo picked up a long-term injury during a pre-season game.