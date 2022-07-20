Pep Guardiola has denied claims that Manchester City were offered the chance to sign Brazilian ace Neymar in a swap deal.

French outlet Le Parisien recently reported the claim, but Guardiola quickly put the rumours to bed.

During a recent interview, the City boss dismissed the claims saying that the “information was false”.

? “It is not true, I’m sorry for them the information was false.” Pep Guardiola denies that Manchester City were offered the chance to sign Neymar pic.twitter.com/6mCm1N7tAW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 20, 2022

The Manchester City boss said:

“It’s not true – So I’m sorry for them because the information that they linked was false.”

“Neymar is an incredible player, and the info I have, he’s an incredibly nice guy.”

The Brazil international made just 28 appearances in all competitions for the Parisian giants last season after suffering from numerous injuries. During the 2021/22 campaign, the 30-year-old attacker scored 13 goals and made 6 assists.

Manchester City have lost both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus this summer but are not on the lookout for further reinforcements up front after already landing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.