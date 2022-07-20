“I love Jesse Marsch” – Leeds target predicts Whites’ EPL finishing position next season

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Ben Foster has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds United and although the experienced goalkeeper has yet to complete a move, he has spoken publicly about what he thinks next season could have in store for Jesse Marsch’s men.

The Whites spent the majority of last season managed by Argentine tactician Marcelo Bielsa.

Following a string of dire results that saw the Yorkshire-based club ship multiple goals, Bielsa was relieved of his duties with Marsch being named as his replacement.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano believes €65m Chelsea transfer target is underrated and would be asset for Blues

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit predicts where Oleksandr Zinchenko will play for Arsenal and praises “smart deal”
Jack Collison says David Moyes has missed out on perfect striker signing
Eddie Howe confirms he has told Newcastle man he can leave the club

Although narrowly escaping relegation last season, the upcoming 2022-23 campaign will see Marsch given his first full season, and although Foster thinks highly of the American, he is still worried that the Whites could flirt with the drop zone again.

“I think it will be another tough season for them. Raphinha has gone out of the door, Kalvin Phillips has gone out of the door. They’ll miss them,” Foster told his YouTube channel.

“They are recruiting, but still. I do like the manager though. I love Jesse Marsch. I don’t think they’ll get relegated, but I think they will struggle, I have them down in 16th place.”

Where do you see the Whites finishing next season? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Ben Foster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.