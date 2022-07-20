“I love Jesse Marsch” – Leeds target predicts Whites’ EPL finishing position next season

Ben Foster has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds United and although the experienced goalkeeper has yet to complete a move, he has spoken publicly about what he thinks next season could have in store for Jesse Marsch’s men.

The Whites spent the majority of last season managed by Argentine tactician Marcelo Bielsa.

Following a string of dire results that saw the Yorkshire-based club ship multiple goals, Bielsa was relieved of his duties with Marsch being named as his replacement.

Although narrowly escaping relegation last season, the upcoming 2022-23 campaign will see Marsch given his first full season, and although Foster thinks highly of the American, he is still worried that the Whites could flirt with the drop zone again.

“I think it will be another tough season for them. Raphinha has gone out of the door, Kalvin Phillips has gone out of the door. They’ll miss them,” Foster told his YouTube channel.

“They are recruiting, but still. I do like the manager though. I love Jesse Marsch. I don’t think they’ll get relegated, but I think they will struggle, I have them down in 16th place.”

