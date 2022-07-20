Newcastle United have had some contact over the potential transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 26-year-old impressed in the Premier League last season and it now looks like he has major suitors in this transfer window.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Toney now has an asking price of around £40-45million, and that Newcastle have an interest in the player.

For now, however, there is nothing advanced, while Romano also insisted that there has been no proposal from Manchester United.

“Despite what you may have read, Manchester United have not submitted any proposals for Ivan Toney so far,” Romano revealed.

“Newcastle have had contacts in recent weeks but there is still no advanced negotiation. Brentford want at least £40-45m to sell Toney and the situation may evolve in the coming weeks.”

Ivan Toney transfer could be fine business for Newcastle or Man Utd

Toney scored 31 goals in the Championship two years ago to fire Brentford to promotion, and he followed that up with a decent return of 12 goals in 33 games in the Premier League last term.

That’s impressive from a relatively inexperienced player who is proving something of a late bloomer. We’ve seen similar stories to this in recent times, most notably from Jamie Vardy, who spent much of his career in the lower leagues before peaking late on and becoming a top performer for Leicester City in the top flight.

Toney would surely be a useful addition to the project at Newcastle, but could he also be a surprisingly strong option to provide something different up front at Man Utd?

Ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick was open to the idea, telling CaughtOffside: “It’s a bit of a surprising link, but he’d offer something very different.

“He’s a real handful up front – really adept at holding up the ball and bringing others into play, probably one of the best in the Premier League at doing that. He’s got a great physical presence and United don’t really have someone like that.”