Jack Collison says David Moyes has missed out on perfect striker signing

Former West Ham United midfielder Jack Collison is gutted that his old side missed out on signing New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos.

The Hammers, led by manager David Moyes, are desperate for a new striker.

Failure to replace Sebastien Haller, who joined Ajax 18 months ago, has left Moyes with no choice but to play Michail Antonio up top on his own.

Although Antonio has spells of great form, being asked to play week in, week out, across multiple competitions, has finally begun to take its toll.

MORE: Exclusive: Newcastle have made contact over £40-45m transfer target, no offer from Man United yet

Now on the lookout for a new striker and although Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca is rumoured to be the Hammers’ top attacking target, Collison believes Moyes missed a trick by failing to sign Castellanos.