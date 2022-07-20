Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano believes €65m Chelsea transfer target is underrated and would be asset for Blues

Chelsea and Barcelona continue to battle it out for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde in a potential €65million transfer deal this summer.

The France international is in talks with both clubs, with Fabrizio Romano comparing this saga to the battle between both clubs to sign Raphinha.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano said: “The battle looks like Raphinha’s, because both clubs are in the race. Barcelona had many contacts with the player but have not yet submitted an official offer to Sevilla, while Chelsea are preparing a new proposal and remain confident: Sevilla want €65m.

“Unlike Raphinha, who only wanted to join Barca, Kounde is in negotiations with both clubs and not just one.”

Romano went on to explain that he rates Kounde very highly, explaining that he feels the 23-year-old is a top defender with the potential to be a real asset for whoever wins the race for his signature.

“I believe that he is an underrated player,” Romano wrote. “Kounde is a top centre-back and deserves a club like Barca or Chelsea, there are not many centre-backs on the market that are fast and strong defensively like he is. I’m convinced he’d be an asset for these clubs.”

Kounde certainly looks like he’d be crucial for Chelsea next season, with the west London giants in need of replacements for departing duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined from Napoli, but there’s surely room for another top defender in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.