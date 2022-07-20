“Not an easy situation” – Journalist admits club are disappointed with rumoured Arsenal transfer target

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has spoke about Leroy Sane’s situation at Bayern Munich after being asked about recent Arsenal transfer rumours involving the former Manchester City player.

Sane hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since moving to Bayern, even though the Germany international has shown he can be a world class performer on his day.

Sane shone for many years at Man City, and it’s easy to imagine him being a hit at Arsenal as an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe, though at the moment Plettenberg insists nothing is “hot” on the prospective deal.

Watch the video below as he speaks to Sky Sports News about the 26-year-old’s situation, admitting that he’s having a difficult time at the Allianz Arena…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Arsenal fans will hope there’ll be an update on this soon, as Sane could be just the kind of talent Mikel Arteta needs to take his side to the next level.

The Spanish tactician will know Sane well from working with him at City, and that proved a key link this summer with the deal to sign Gabriel Jesus, as well as for the imminent deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack.