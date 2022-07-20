West Ham United are not currently in the running to seal the transfer of former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have been surprisingly linked with a move for Suarez, who is a free agent this summer, but Romano insists he has not heard any confirmation of these transfer rumours.

The Uruguay international will surely have a few offers this summer, even if he’s now 35 years of age and no longer at his peak, with West Ham sure to benefit from bringing in a big-name, proven goal-scorer like him.

Fans of the east London giants could do well to calm their expectations for now, however, even though Romano admits that with a free agent things can change quickly.

“So far, I have no confirmation on a West Ham proposal for Luis Suarez but with free agents things can change in a few hours,” Romano said.

“For now, the club is busy with the Armando Broja deal, but are waiting for a response from Chelsea. They also haven’t ruled out a move for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

“Suarez still has many proposals from South America, including Nacional, but he continues to give priority to Europe. He left Atletico Madrid on a free this summer, but I think he still has something to offer at this level.”