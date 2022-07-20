Manchester City have been keen on signing Brighton defender Marc Cucurella this summer; however, the Premier League champions remain short of Brighton’s valuation.

Pep Guardiola has already had a busy summer in both departures, and new signings, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, set to be the next player to exit the Etihad.

City have been keeping tabs on Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella as Zinchenko’s replacement.

Zinchenko is said to be close to completing his £32m switch to Arsenal this summer, with Guardiola confirming his departure during an interview.

? “It was nice yesterday with Alex [Zinchenko] because we could say goodbye properly.” Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Oleksandr Zinchenko after he agreed a move to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PSpasVsOhX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 20, 2022

However, ESPN have reported that the clubs are £20m short of their valuations, and City have no intention of coughing up the total £50m, believing that £30m is a more accurate value.

The Ukraine international’s departure would leave a large hole in City’s left-back position following the suspension of Benjamin Mendy.

23-year-old Cucurella joined Brighton last year on a five-year deal, and his debut season didn’t disappoint, with the Spaniard winning the Seagulls Player of the Year award.

Cucurella has made 38 appearances across all competitions for Brighton, scoring one goal and assisting with two.