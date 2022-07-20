Manchester City set to “open official talks” over top Guardiola transfer target

Manchester City are reportedly set to open official talks over the potential transfer of Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

Fabrizio Romano says that City are finally set to step up efforts to sign Cucurella, who has been one of Pep Guardiola’s top targets this summer, as Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the verge of completing a move to Arsenal.

Zinchenko has been a reliable performer for City at left-back down the years, and Cucurella seems like just the kind of quality talent City will need to replace the departing Ukraine international.

See below for details from Romano on his Twitter feed, as he also says Cucurella has already agreed personal terms on a move to the Etihad Stadium…

The Spain international has been a hugely impressive performer at Brighton, and one can easily imagine him fitting in well at City.

Still, this is a major blow for the Seagulls, who also lost Yves Bissouma to Tottenham this summer, and Ben White to Arsenal last year.

