Manchester United not ruling out signing £69m winger

Manchester United have not ruled out signing Ajax winger Antony.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim the Red Devils’ summer spending could still yet extend to bringing in a new right-sided attacker.

????????: Manchester United are still hoping to sign Ajax winger Antony. – talkSPORT sources understand ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/uGbFNk1qBa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 20, 2022

Mason Greenwood remains suspended indefinitely by the club, Amad is still very young and inexperienced and Facundo Pellistri appears to be heading out on loan again (ESPN), so it is no surprise to see new boss Erik ten Hag, who is familiar with Antony following their time spent working together in Amsterdam, working to reinforce his right-sided options.

Although these latest reports will serve as exciting news to the United-faithful, caution will need to be exercised by the 20-time league winner’s hierarchy after Ajax reportedly slapped a whopping £69m price tag on the Brazil international (De Telegraaf via Express).

Should the Red Devils sign Antony before the transfer window closes on 1 September, he would become their fourth summer signing after Tyrell Malacia, free agent Christian Eriksen and former Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez all joined earlier this month.

Since joining Ajax from South American side Sao Paulo back in 2020, the 22-year-old, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 78 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 42 goals along the way.