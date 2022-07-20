Manchester United transfer target Jurrien Timber is edging closer to signing a new deal at Ajax.

Erik ten Hag has already shown he is targeting players he is familiar with since he began his career at Manchester United. Lisandro Martinez was recently signed from Ajax, Ten Hag’s former club, and Tyrell Malacia completed his move to the club from Feyenoord, this time, from Ten Hag’s home country.

Christian Eriksen was also recently brought in, a player who trained with Ajax to regain some fitness following his cardiac arrest.

Another player Manchester United have been linked with is Timber, again, a former player of Ten Hag’s.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the Dutch defender is close to signing a new deal at Ajax, despite the interest from Manchester United.

Timber can operate as a central defender, as well as at right-back. The latter is a position United could be looking at improving, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both failing to cement a regular place in the side last season.

However, it appears Timber isn’t going to be the man to fill this position, and it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag pursues another right-back this summer.