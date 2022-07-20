Manchester United winger set for loan move

Manchester United attacker Facundo Pellistri is set for another loan move.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claim the South American winger will spend the 2022-23 season out on loan in either Portugal or Italy.

Pellistri, 20, is currently away on pre-season tour with the club’s senior first team.

Although the young Uruguayan, who scored against Liverpool last week, has made an instant impact with new boss Erik ten Hag, he is still expected to be loaned out in order to continue his impressive development.

Speaking after the Red Devils’ friendly against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds last week, Pellistri, who spoke to the club’s official media, said: “It was a very good start, amazing, and against a really hard team.

“I think we did good and I’m really happy to score a goal for the team and that we win, [it] makes such a difference.”

Last season saw the 20-year-old loaned out for the second time to Spanish side Alaves, and although he failed to score or assist during his spell, he still racked up a lot of first-team game time after featuring in 34 games, across all competitions.

However, despite being handed valuable La Liga minutes, following Alaves’ relegation to Spain’s second tier, Pellistri is now set to play in a country he has yet to experience.