Arsenal offered £21m transfer of star who dreams of playing for Manchester United

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji for around £21million.

The Switzerland international has had a solid career in the Bundesliga, but is no longer a regular in the Dortmund starting XI, putting his future into some doubt this summer.

According to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by the Daily Express, Akanji is no longer in Dortmund’s plans and could be available this summer.

The report suggests that Arsenal have been sounded out over a potential move for somewhere in the region of £21m, though the Express note that the 27-year-old has previously talked up his lifelong love of Manchester United.

“Since my childhood days, Manchester United have been my favourite club. I’d like to play there one day but right now that’s not an issue. I am happy at Dortmund and try to be the best possible person off the pitch,” he said back in 2018, as quoted by the Express.

The Red Devils have just signed Lisandro Martinez, so probably don’t urgently need a new signing in defence right now, while Arsenal also have plenty of options in that department in the form of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.