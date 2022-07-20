Newcastle could now sign striker Gianluca Scamacca this summer with West Ham pursuing Armando Broja.

That’s according to Pete Graves, speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, who believes Scamacca now may be available for Newcastle to pursue.

The towering striker was attracting the interest of West Ham, but Graves believes they may choose to focus on Broja this summer.

“There are players on the list. We know that they’ve been linked with Broja – I think there’s an interest there. I think Scamacca is another one in Italy. I wonder if West Ham sign one of those, whether Newcastle might go for the other one. That’d be fascinating to see.”

West Ham may choose to sign both Broja and Scamacca, but if not, Newcastle could have a free fun at the latter.