Real Madrid are set to keep a close eye on Chelsea defender Reece James during the 2022/2023 season.

After coming through the Chelsea academy, James quickly became a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge. A loan spell at Wigan played a pivotal role in his development, and the England international has only improved since then.

The 22-year-old was one of Chelsea’s main threats going forward last season, and Thomas Tuchel’s system allows him to spend more time attacking than defending.

Now, according to GOAL, Real Madrid are going to be keeping a close eye on James’ progress next season, plotting a move to sign the defender next year.

With Daniel Carvajal now into his thirties, bringing in a younger defender to eventually replace him would be a smart move.

Real Madrid have been planning for the future in their recent recruitment, bringing in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, it’s not going to be easy to prise James away from Chelsea, who mean business in the transfer market this summer.

Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have already been brought in, and it appears they are going to have a go at competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool next season.