Sky Sports journalist makes exciting Arsenal transfer prediction

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have been one of the busiest teams across all of Europe’s top leagues this summer.

The Gunners, led by Spanish tactician Mikel Arteta, have wrapped up the majority of their summer business early with four notable additions, including Gabriel Jesus from Man City and former Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Following a quartet of new signings, the Londoners are also on the verge of announcing Ukraine international and Man City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

However, although probably pleased with their team’s recruitment this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Gooners can possibly expect one more new arrival, after Zinchenko.

What is the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Speaking recently about what he believes Arteta and Edu will do next, Sheth, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I just get the impression that maybe they’re still in the market for a forward player. Because if they were willing to outlay, you know, in excess of £50 million for Raphinha, then it’s obvious to think that that position is a priority area for Arsenal.”

Should Sheth’s prediction prove accurate, Arsenal, whose spending is already close to £90m (Transfermarkt), would undoubtedly smash through the £100m mark, taking Arteta’s overall transfer spending to well over £300m.

