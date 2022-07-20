Video: Georgia Stanway hits long-range stunner to give England women the lead in quarter-final

Georgia Stanway hit a long-range stunner to give England the lead in extra-time.

Ella Toole equalised for England late in the second-half, taking the game to extra-time.

The momentum was the with England women, who then took the lead early into extra-time.

Stanway picked the ball up from long-range and unleashed a thunderous strike into the corner to give England women the lead.

You’ll do well to see a better goal all tournament than that from Stanway, the Bayern Munich star.

