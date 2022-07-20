(Video) Journalist lifts lid on Spurs’ transfer stance on James Maddison

Spurs have had a busy summer.

Despite already signing six players, including Richarlison from Everton, Spurs’ summer spending spree is expected to continue.

One name heavily linked with a move to London has been Leicester City midfielder James Maddison (GiveMeSport).

However, according to Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, the Lilywhites are ‘playing down’ the prospect of signing the English playmaker.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about Spurs’ stance on the Foxes’ talented 25-year-old, Gold said: “Lots of people asking about James Maddison. Interestingly, Spurs really playing that down. Anyone we asked out on the tour about Maddison really played that down and said no, nothing happening there.”

