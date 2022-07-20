(Video) Lionel Messi drills PSG into pre-season friendly lead

Lionel Messi has fired Paris-Saint Germain into a first-half lead during the team’s latest pre-season friendly against Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale.

The Argentine sensation, who scored six goals in Ligue 1 last season, will be hoping to improve his tally next time out so will be desperate to rack up the minutes during pre-season.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner popped up on the edge of his opponent’s box 15-minutes before half-time and drilled a low strike past his opposition goalkeeper.

Check out the moment the 35-year-old broke the game’s deadlock below, with pictures courtesy of PSG.