Video: Manchester United forward Ella Toone hits crucial equaliser for England

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United striker Ella Toone hit a crucial equaliser for England women in the quarter-final of the European Championships. 

England faced Spain in the quarter-finals, and after going a goal down in the second half, they began to chase the game in hope of finding an equaliser.

Late in the game, they did just that, with Manchester United forward Toone pouncing in the box to equalise and send the game into extra-time.

Pictures below from BBC Sport and +SportDirect.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Max Kilman scores insane solo goal for Wolves, dribbling from his own half
Chelsea submit new offer for defensive transfer target
Brighton consider making a move for Arsenal star

Toone had already scored 11 goals in 18 games for her country, and this could be one of the most important.

More Stories Ella Toone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.