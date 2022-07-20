Manchester United striker Ella Toone hit a crucial equaliser for England women in the quarter-final of the European Championships.

England faced Spain in the quarter-finals, and after going a goal down in the second half, they began to chase the game in hope of finding an equaliser.

Late in the game, they did just that, with Manchester United forward Toone pouncing in the box to equalise and send the game into extra-time.

Pictures below from BBC Sport and +SportDirect.

Toone had already scored 11 goals in 18 games for her country, and this could be one of the most important.