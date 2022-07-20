Max Kilman scored an insane solo goal for Wolves, dribbling from his own half before slotting the ball home.

Kilman picked up the ball deep in his own half, with little threat on the opposition goal.

The Wolves defender proceeded to dribble up the pitch, evading multiple challenges, before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Pictures below from ESPN Deportes Vivo.

If you’d never seen Kilman before, there’s a good chance you’d of mistaken him for a silky winger, not a towering central defender.