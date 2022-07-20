Oleksandr Zinchenko has been spotted in Orlando wearing an Arsenal training kit ahead of his move from Manchester City.

Zinchenko has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that a move had been finalised.

Now, the Ukrainian has been spotted arriving in Orlando, where Arsenal are based on their pre-season tour, wearing a full Arsenal training kit.

First sighting of Zinchenko heading to Arsenal’s base in Orlando ???? pic.twitter.com/DydfyIz8tq — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) July 20, 2022

A deal is yet to be confirmed officially by either club, but Romano has confirmed an announcement will be happening in the coming days.