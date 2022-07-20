Video: Oleksandr Zinchenko spotted arriving at Arsenal’s training base in Orlando

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been spotted in Orlando wearing an Arsenal training kit ahead of his move from Manchester City.

Zinchenko has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that a move had been finalised.

Now, the Ukrainian has been spotted arriving in Orlando, where Arsenal are based on their pre-season tour, wearing a full Arsenal training kit.

A deal is yet to be confirmed officially by either club, but Romano has confirmed an announcement will be happening in the coming days.

