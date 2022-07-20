Video: Thomas Muller responds to question asking whether he will join Arsenal

During pre-season, Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller was asked by a fan whether he would join Arsenal.

Muller has spent over 20 years at Bayern Munich, and will go down as one of their most successful players in their history.

The German international, however, was recently approached by a fan, who asked him whether he would join Arsenal, as seen below.

Unsurprisingly, one of the most loyal footballers in the world answered no when asked, and was no doubt shocked to hear the question whilst away with Bayern Munich.

