West Ham set for £150m summer spree as Hammers edge closer to signing trio

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on signing a trio of top players.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Londoners are close to agreeing deals to sign Jesse Lingard, Armando Broja and Amadou Onana.

David Moyes has already signed defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Flynn Downes and PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Should the Londoners complete three more signings, it will take their overall summer spend well over £100m.

Most excitingly for Hammers fans, should the club get deals for Lingard, Broja and Onana across the line, there is an expectation that their spending won’t stop there.

A few more players could be targetted, including a new left-back and new attacker – one name on Moyes’ shortlist is Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.