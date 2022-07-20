Arsenal transfer target’s imminent move all but confirmed by team-mate

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has basically confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko is closing in on a transfer away from the club.

The Ukraine international has been strongly linked with the Gunners in the last few days, and the latest from The Athletic is that he’s left Man City’s training camp to finalise a move to the Emirates Stadium.

This looks an exciting signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Zinchenko a very capable player at both left-back and in midfield, with experience of winning major trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri wishes Zinchenko well, as he made it pretty clear that City are now expecting the 25-year-old to move on.

“Oleks is not with us anymore. He’s been great as a team-mate and as a player,” Rodri said, as quoted by the Metro.

“He deserved the best and we are going to miss him, but this is football, it continues and new players come in. We are happy for him.”

Arsenal fans will hope for an official announcement as soon as possible, with their strong summer looking like continuing after earlier deals for Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira.

AFC narrowly missed out on the top four last season but look to have a much-improved squad going into next season.