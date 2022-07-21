Juventus have a strong record of signing free agents, but it looks like Aaron Ramsey will go down as a mistake as it just hasn’t happened for him since moving to Turin from Arsenal.

He’s had to deal with a ton of injuries and changes in coaches who haven’t always wanted him around, and it ended with him going out on loan to Rangers for the second half of last season.

That didn’t really go to plan as injuries kept him out and he would go on to miss the divisive penalty in the Europa League final, and it’s now been reported by Gianluca di Marzio that he’s expected to leave Juve on a free transfer.

There’s no sign of any club looking to take him on just now and he still has a year left on his deal, so this will require a financial settlement for the final year to allow him to leave as a free agent.

The most important thing for Ramsey will now be finding a club to ensure he’s in peak condition going into the World Cup later this year, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.