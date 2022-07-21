AC Milan contact Spurs over potential double transfer

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Italian clubs have started to find some value in the English market with Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori impressing in Serie A last season, and it looks like AC Milan are interested in Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga.

The young center-back can also play as a full-back and has looked impressive at times, but he’s yet to develop into a regular starter and he’s reaching a point in his career where he needs to play games.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Milan have been in contact with Spurs over a move for Tanganga alongside holding discussions over a loan move for Pape Matar Sarr, but neither deal looks set to be completed soon:

Tanganga has everything you want in the modern defender and Milan have shown with Tomori that they can develop talented players into key starters, while Sarr has yet to play for Spurs after staying on loan at Metz in France last season.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle offered the chance to bring Barcelona star back to the Premier League
Aaron Ramsey set to become a free agent as termination talks advance
Fresh hope for Manchester United as Xavi to tell two Barcelona stars to leave this summer

The Senegalese midfielder is highly rated so it would be interesting to see a team like AC Milan develop a youngster for Spurs, but this could be interest that resurfaces later in the window if nothing else happens beforehand.

More Stories Japhet Tanganga Pape Sarr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.