Italian clubs have started to find some value in the English market with Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori impressing in Serie A last season, and it looks like AC Milan are interested in Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga.

The young center-back can also play as a full-back and has looked impressive at times, but he’s yet to develop into a regular starter and he’s reaching a point in his career where he needs to play games.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Milan have been in contact with Spurs over a move for Tanganga alongside holding discussions over a loan move for Pape Matar Sarr, but neither deal looks set to be completed soon:

AC Milan discussed with Tottenham about Japhet Tanganga and potential loan move for Pape Matar Sarr, but still no agreement or advanced talks – just club conversation. ?? #THFC …and Milan are seriously interested in Evan Ndicka as centre back, as revealed two days ago ??? https://t.co/qOfz9GIUsz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022

Tanganga has everything you want in the modern defender and Milan have shown with Tomori that they can develop talented players into key starters, while Sarr has yet to play for Spurs after staying on loan at Metz in France last season.

The Senegalese midfielder is highly rated so it would be interesting to see a team like AC Milan develop a youngster for Spurs, but this could be interest that resurfaces later in the window if nothing else happens beforehand.