Arsenal and Chelsea have made contact with Lazio over the availability of midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been busy in the transfer window so far, as they aim to build a squad worthy of competing with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The two London clubs have strengthened in multiple areas this summer, but neither have added a midfielder capable of playing in a deeper role.

Now, both Arsenal and Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, according to Calcio Mercato.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in the last year of their contracts, Chelsea could be in the market for a replacement this summer.

They could also hold an advantage in the race, with Arsenal not competing in the Champions League next season.

Milinkovic-Savic could offer a much-needed goal threat for both clubs. A large proportion of Chelsea’s goals last season came from their wing-backs, and Arsenal’s midfielders rarely chipped in during the campaign.

The Serbian midfielder scored 11 league goals last season, and has managed 48 during his time at Lazio.

