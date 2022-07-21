Arsenal and Everton have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

Lemar joined Atletico Madrid at the beginning of the 2018-2019 season from AS Monaco. Since then, the 26-year-old has been a regular in the side, but according to L’Equipe, he has now been put on the transfer list.

Diego Simeone has reportedly become frustrated with Lemar’s contribution to the team, so he could be sold ahead of next season.

However, the report claims that no offers have been received for Lemar, so he may be forced to stay at the club. Arsenal and Everton were offered the chance to sign the French international, but rejected the opportunity.

Everton are likely to be in the market for a player who is capable of playing out wide, after losing Richarlison to Tottenham. However, Lemar is likely to be on wages that Everton simply can’t afford.

Arsenal have already strengthened heavily in forward areas, bringing in Marquinhos, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira.

Lemar would provide a solid squad option for Arsenal, but pursuing other positions is likely to be more of a priority this summer.