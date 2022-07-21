Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms transfer move for “exceptional footballer” Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined the club, subject to a few formalities.

The Spanish tactician seems very pleased to have secured the signing of Zinchenko from his former club Manchester City, explaining that he knows the player well and describing him as an exceptional footballer.

Watch the clip below as Arteta discusses the deal for the Ukraine international, heaping praise on his talent and explaining that he sees him as an option for both left-back and midfield in his squad.

Boss on Zinchenko ?? "Zinchenko's versatility is something that is going to be important for the team because we have other players in that position thnn more specific full back"@arsenal pic.twitter.com/uzYm4T45Dt — Gooner nirav (@only1henry) July 21, 2022

Arsenal also raided Man City for the signing of Gabriel Jesus this summer, with Arteta doing some great work to strengthen a squad that only narrowly missed out on the top four last season.

Gunners fans will surely be increasingly hopeful that Arteta now has a squad that he can turn into more serious contenders for a Champions League place, and perhaps even more.

Jesus and Zinchenko won plenty of major honours in their time at City and will surely bring both quality and experience to this team.