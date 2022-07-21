Brighton and Hove Albion have registered their interest in Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares and are trying to agree on a season-long loan deal.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the left-footed defender can leave the Gunners to succeed Marc Cucurella at Brighton as the Spanish left-back looks set to sign for Manchester City.

Arsenal are also one step away from signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, meaning Tavares’ place in the squad is under threat.

The left-footed defender joined Arsenal from Benfica last summer for £7.2m (Transfermarkt), initially as Kieran Tierney’s back-up after the Scotland international struggled with injuries.

However, the young Portuguese star didn’t have the greatest end to his debut season, and poor performances saw him subbed.

O Jogo has also stated that French club Olympique Marseille are still interested in Tavares’ signature; however, according to L’Equipe, as quoted by Get French Football News, the 22-year-old has doubts about the move.

Tavares should get the playing time he needs with the Seagulls, and hopefully, the youngster can put the poor performances behind him and get back to top form.