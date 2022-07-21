Aston Villa have made an approach for PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare who recently held talks with Manchester United.

Sangare is a young, dynamic midfielder who will undoubtedly have his sights set on playing in one of the elite leagues in the near future.

The 24-year-old is a regular for his country, and reports recently emerged that he was in talks to sign for Manchester United, according to Rudy Galetti, with a move reportedly progressing well.

However, a fresh report from Football Insider has claimed both Leicester City and Aston Villa have enquired about the PSV midfielder.

The Dutch club value Sangare at around £20m, which could be a bargain for the three Premier League clubs interested.

Leicester could be looking for a potential Youri Tielemans replacement, who could be sold this summer with the Belgian midfielder yet to sign a new deal.

Aston Villa are less in need of a midfielder this summer, after securing the signing of Boubacar Kamara, but with five substitutions coming into play next season, a deeper squad will come in handy.

Manchester United could be the most attractive club for Sangare, due to their European status and stature of the club.