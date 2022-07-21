Aston Villa make approach for midfielder who recently held talks with Manchester United

Aston Villa have made an approach for PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare who recently held talks with Manchester United.

Sangare is a young, dynamic midfielder who will undoubtedly have his sights set on playing in one of the elite leagues in the near future.

The 24-year-old is a regular for his country, and reports recently emerged that he was in talks to sign for Manchester United, according to Rudy Galetti, with a move reportedly progressing well.

However, a fresh report from Football Insider has claimed both Leicester City and Aston Villa have enquired about the PSV midfielder.

Sangare in action for PSV.
The Dutch club value Sangare at around £20m, which could be a bargain for the three Premier League clubs interested.

Leicester could be looking for a potential Youri Tielemans replacement, who could be sold this summer with the Belgian midfielder yet to sign a new deal.

Aston Villa are less in need of a midfielder this summer, after securing the signing of Boubacar Kamara, but with five substitutions coming into play next season, a deeper squad will come in handy.

Manchester United could be the most attractive club for Sangare, due to their European status and stature of the club.

 

 

