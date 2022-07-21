Manchester United consider transfer swoop for versatile 26-year-old

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly one of a number of top clubs interested in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The France international is facing an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena this summer, with United mentioned alongside Chelsea as potential suitors for the 26-year-old, in a report from L’Equipe.

The Red Devils could do well to swoop for Pavard if he ends up moving ahead of next season, with the experienced defender offering Erik ten Hag an option at right-back or centre-back, while he’s even played left-back on occasion.

Man Utd may well view Pavard as an upgrade on the inconsistent Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Fabrizio Romano revealing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he expects the club could be in for a new right-back if Wan-Bissaka leaves.

Benjamin Pavard in action for Bayern Munich
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal star’s future at the club
Man United handed major boost in pursuit of £69m attacker as Ajax target star’s replacement
Jorge Mendes informs clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo will make major sacrifice to escape Man United

It remains to be seen if Pavard will be the option United go for, but he could be a useful experienced player to add to this struggling squad.

As well as winning three Bundesliga titles and the Champions League at Bayern, Pavard was a part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning side, and that kind of winning mentality could surely help change United’s fortunes.

More Stories Benjamin Pavard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.