Manchester United consider transfer swoop for versatile 26-year-old

Manchester United are reportedly one of a number of top clubs interested in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The France international is facing an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena this summer, with United mentioned alongside Chelsea as potential suitors for the 26-year-old, in a report from L’Equipe.

The Red Devils could do well to swoop for Pavard if he ends up moving ahead of next season, with the experienced defender offering Erik ten Hag an option at right-back or centre-back, while he’s even played left-back on occasion.

Man Utd may well view Pavard as an upgrade on the inconsistent Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Fabrizio Romano revealing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he expects the club could be in for a new right-back if Wan-Bissaka leaves.

It remains to be seen if Pavard will be the option United go for, but he could be a useful experienced player to add to this struggling squad.

As well as winning three Bundesliga titles and the Champions League at Bayern, Pavard was a part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning side, and that kind of winning mentality could surely help change United’s fortunes.