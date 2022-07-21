Bournemouth are considering a move to sign Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Bournemouth have started slowly in the transfer window, especially compared to the other promoted sides. Bringing in just two players, both on free transfers, Bournemouth fans may be worried at their lack of transfer activity.

However, they are now being linked with a new defender, with The Athletic reporting that Manchester United defender Tuanzebe is being considered to bolster their defence.

Tuanzebe spent time out on loan at two different clubs last season, Aston Villa and Napoli. However, the young defender struggled for regular minutes at both clubs, and has now returned to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has failed to cement a regular place in the Manchester United team over the years, and a move away from the club is probably best for his development.

Bournemouth did exceptionally well to get promoted to the Premier League, but the step up in class is huge.

Fulham and Forest have recruited well, due to the demands of the top division, and you feel Bournemouth will have to follow suit in the next few weeks.