Brighton are in talks to sign free-agent Florian Grillitsch who was considered by Arsenal earlier in the summer.

Grillitsch recently left Bundesliga club Hoffenheim following the expiration of his contract. The Austrian international is capable of playing in midfield as well as defence, so could be a useful versatile option for many European clubs.

The 26-year-old struggled for game time last season, and he’s previously attracted the interest of Arsenal this summer.

That’s been confirmed by journalist Mike McGrath, who has now claimed that Brighton are in talks to sign the former Hoffenheim man this summer, as seen in the tweet below.

Brighton are in talks over an audacious move for Austria midfielder Florian Grillitsch as a free agent from under the noses of top European clubs. #Arsenal had looked at the 26yr-old after his #TSG Hoffenheim contract expired #BHAFC @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 21, 2022

After losing Yves Bissouma this summer, and Dan Burn in January, signing a player who is capable of playing in both of their positions would be excellent business.

In a back three system like Brighton play, Grillitsch could slot in as the middle centre-back, progressing into midfield during attacks.

Interestingly, Arsenal haven’t chosen to pursue a move for the Austrian this summer. They appear to be in the market for a midfielder, and additional cover at centre-back is always useful.