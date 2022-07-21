Leeds United have spent close to a £100m in signings this summer as Jesse Marsch looks to steer the club well clear of a relegation battle next season. Most of that has been offset from the sales of Raphinha to Barcelona and Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City, but there is still some trimming of the squad.

Helder Costa is likely to be one of the first names that Leeds move on, with there being little sign of him contributing to Marsch’s plans for next season. Costa, who joined from Wolves for a fee of £15.93m back in 2020, failed to have the desired impact in his first season at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa.

Last year he was sent out to Valencia on loan, but even at the cash-strapped Spanish giants he struggled to hold down a regular role. In spite of his poor form, the Yorkshire Evening Post have backed him to find an exit, as cited by MOT Leeds News. They do so on account of his representation, as Costa can count on Jorge Mendes and his Gesfute agency to find him a new club.

Many fans lament the heavy involvement of agents in their business, but there is no doubt it can come in handy when they are desperate to remove a salary from the books. That may well be the case when it comes to Costa.