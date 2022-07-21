Chelsea are considering a move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol if they fail in their efforts to sign Jules Kounde or Presnel Kimpembe.

Chelsea have already added defensive reinforcements this summer, securing the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. With two centre-backs leaving on free transfers this window, additional numbers in defence will be necessary.

It’s unlikely Thomas Tuchel will be satisfied with just one defensive incoming in the current window, and they’ve been heavily linked with multiple options in the last few weeks.

Two of those players are Kounde and Kimpembe, and according to the Evening Standard, they have another defender lined up in case these deals fall through.

That man is Leipzig defender Gvardiol, a Croatian youngster who excelled in the Bundesliga last season.

The 20-year-old primarily plays in a central role, but has operated at left-back at times. In a Tuchel system, he’d be an ideal player to slot in on the left-hand side of a back three.

After bringing in Koulibaly, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea pursues all three defenders being linked, or opts for just one or two.