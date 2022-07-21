Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin is edging closer to a return to Huddersfield after spending the second half of last season on loan at the Championship club.

Anjorin joined Huddersfield in January on loan, helping them to secure a place in the Championship final.

Unfortunately, Huddersfield failed to gain promotion to the Premier League, and they’re now close to re-signing Anjorin on loan next season.

That’s according to Adam Newson, who claims Anjorin could have some unfinished business at Huddersfield.

Not only did they fail to secure promotion, but Anjorin also spent periods out of the team. The young talent may want to return to the club to prove himself, play more often, and continue to develop as a player.

Anjorin stands little chance of playing regular football at Chelsea, so another temporary move will be ideal for his development.

However, Anjorin will have to make sure he plays more minutes than he did last season, or he’s going to struggle to develop as a player.

The 20-year-old didn’t start a single league game, and only managed 140 minutes during his temporary spell at the club.