Agent links to Chelsea could explain reported Blues transfer interest in Bundesliga star

Chelsea may reportedly have the chance to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer due to their connections with agent Pini Zahavi.

The Blues have a good relationship with Zahavi, and Christian Falk has tweeted that this could explain the recent rumours involving their supposed interest in signing Pavard.

The France international’s future at Bayern looks in some doubt, with the player’s representatives looking set to work with Zahavi on getting out of the Allianz Arena.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea’s interest is actually that strong, but see Falk’s tweet below for an explanation into this particular saga…

TRUE? Agent Pini Zahavi will help the agents of Benjamin Pavard @FCBayern to sell the defender. That explains the rumors about an alleged interest from Chelsea, as Zahavi is always the first to offer his players there @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 21, 2022

Pavard has had a solid career at Bayern, but may no longer be automatic first choice, so it could be wise for him to move on and try a new challenge elsewhere.

One imagines Chelsea’s interest in Pavard will hinge on what happens with players like Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has already brought in Kalidou Koulibaly to help replace departing duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.