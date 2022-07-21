Chelsea handed significant transfer boost as Barcelona show signs of giving up on deal

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a potentially significant transfer boost as Barcelona look to have switched their focus to Villarreal defender Pau Torres over Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

The Blues now look the favourites to sign Kounde, leading Barca to look at Torres as an alternative after also tracking the France international, according to Marca.

Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid this summer, while Andreas Christensen also departed on a free transfer to the Nou Camp, so Thomas Tuchel could do with bringing in an elite talent like Kounde.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined Chelsea from Napoli, but there’s surely room for someone like Kounde as well.

Chelsea also have Thiago Silva, but he’s ageing and can surely no longer play week in, week out, while Trevoh Chalobah is probably better off as a squad player, rather than an automatic starter in every game.

Having failed to sustain a strong challenge for the Premier League title last season, Chelsea needed to make some changes, and if Kounde can join Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge that would surely go down as a strong summer window.